“Aggressive and Harmful” Fish Could Invade the Hudson River

An invasive species poses a threat of entering the Hudson River.

Invasive species are sadly throughout the Hudson Valley. Now, a new invasive species poses a threat of entering the Hudson River. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the round goby has been found throughout the New York Capital Region. Right now, the round goby hasn't been found in the Hudson River, but it's possible it could.

According to the New York State DEC, the round goby is harmful to native fish species. Round gobies will aggressively take over spawning sites and prey on smaller fish and eggs. Round gobies are also a problem for anglers because they are excellent at stealing bait. The DEC warns that if you catch a round goby to not throw it back in the water. Rather, take photos of the fish, note the location, and email the DEC at isinfo@dec.ny.gov.

They are believed to have first come to the U.S. when they entered the Great Lakes Basin by international shipping water discharge from ships that were from Eurasia. The round goby is a native of fresh and salt waters, specifically the Black Sea, Caspian Sea, and the Sea of Azov. Round gobies are prolific breeders and spawn every 20 days during spawning season, according to the DEC.

Invasive species have infiltrated the Hudson Valley multiple times, so it's imperative we keep the round goby out of the Hudson River if it isn't there already. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that has been found throughout the region. Jumping worms are another invasive species that has entered the Hudson Valley.

