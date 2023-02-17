As a parent, I get it.

I never wanted to be 'that guy' at a restaurant or even a movie theater or event. The one who had the loud kid causing a scene and taking away from another person's experience. At the same time though, I didn't want to pass up on spending time out with friends and family just because I have a child.

It's about balance, time and place, and knowing your child's limits, right?

A New Jersey restaurant recently made an announcement that has people expressing all sorts of commentary, both positive and negative, regarding children of a certain age not being allowed to dine in the restaurant.

No Children Under 10 Permitted to Dine at Nettie's New Jersey

Nettie's House of Spaghetti, a restaurant in Tinton Falls NJ has been making headlines over the past several days after an announcement about young children at the restaurant.

Nettie's, an Italian restaurant, has a fairly high rating on google with 4.5 stars. Patrons refer to the NJ spot as a 'classy place,' rave about their offerings, speak very highly of the staff, and note that sometimes reservations need to be made well (even months) in advance.

Citing that it has been 'extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie's,' they made a decision that as of March 8th, they will no longer allow children under the age of 10 to dine at the restaurant.

Noting 'noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant' - they have decided that it's time to take control of the situation.

READ MORE: Le Chambord Now Restaurant Six in Hopewell Junction

Mixed Responses After Announcement from NJ Restaurant About No Children Under 10

Naturally, with any internet-based announcement, people began immediately expressing their thoughts, both positive and negative regarding the 'child ban,' as some have called it.

While many people are excited at the thought of visiting a restaurant and enjoying a dinner atmosphere sans children, on the other side are people stating that America hates children.

Even Business Insider shared an article titled A New Jersey spaghetti restaurant plans to ban kids because of noise and 'crazy messes.'

Surprisingly, at least in my opinion, much of the commentary was supportive of the restaurant's decision to put in place an age limit of 10+ for on-site dining.

The question I want to ask, is would you support a Hudson Valley restaurant that placed the same restrictions on dining? Are there any local places that you wish would implement a similar rule? Does being referred to as 'fine dining' change your opinion? Weigh in!

