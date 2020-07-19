Adult Dance Club in the Hudson Valley Looking for Entertainers

If you've ever thought of a career on stage, one Hudson Valley club is hiring.

Now before you dismiss this, and get mad at me for sharing please keep in mind that we are here to help everyone who might be looking for a job that includes EVERYONE, even dancers. So now that I got that out of the way, I've never been an adult dance club guy but when I saw this I thought I should share.

Smiles is currently hiring and what they're offering isn't a bad deal at all if dancing on stage is something that you might be interested in doing. If you don't know, Smiles, a Giggles World Club is located on route 376 in Pougkeepsie/Wappingers Falls and has been their for years. Yes they are currently closed because of COVID-19 but are going to reopen when legally allowed to and they are hiring.

According to the Smiles Facebook page they are searching to hire talented entertainers now and offering quite a bit to those that are interested, here is what the ad said they can offer interested dancers, up to a $3,000 sign on bonus, 401k, IRA, full and part time hours and a whole bunch more.

The ad also said that they will pay anyone a $500 referral fee for recommending any serious professional entertainers. Now I understand that this isn't for everyone, (myself included) but if you or someone you know might be interested in applying, you can do it online here and if it works out you could score some cash.

