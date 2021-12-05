As much as this season is supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” it can also be quite stressful. This time of year can be a strain on your emotions, mentality, and your wallet. We go out of our way to buy presents for those in our lives to show that we care, and may rip our hair out trying to determine what the perfect gift might be. I’ve gone to the mall many times not sure what to get family and friends for the holidays, and pray that something pops out at me. That, or we think we know what the perfect gift would be, but you can’t get it anywhere, not even online. And finally, when you present your gift, you hope that it doesn’t miss the mark, or that someone else did not get them the same thing.

Often, we get wrapped up (not an intentional pun, but a happy accident) in the material aspect of the holidays that we forget that there are other ways to give and express our love and gratitude. Now in my mid-twenties, my Christmas list has drastically changed from when I was younger, and I’m sure many of you feel the same way. I don’t need anything grand waiting for me under the tree, but some help and relief from the day-to-day would mean a lot. I wouldn’t be surprised if you felt the same, too. So, when you are out shopping this year, consider new ways to serve your loved ones instead of having to buy them the same ornament for the third year in a row.

13 Things on My Adult Christmas List Though my Christmas list has changed from fun and youthful to boring and practical, I would light up like a small child if someone took care of any of these things for me this holiday season.

Marist College Christmas Tree 2021 It's that time of year for Hudson Valley citizens to flock to the bright lights of Marist College to bask in the glory that is the Marist Christmas Tree! We highly recommend making a trip in person, but here are some of our photos to hold you over until you can make the trek.

Hudson Valley Decides if Die Hard is a Christmas Movie As one person mentioned in the comments, “this is literally asked every year,” but it needs to be asked until the ruling is unanimous! In regards to those in the Hudson Valley, it is getting close. A few people came to bat and gave examples as to why Die Hard carries the yuletide spirit.