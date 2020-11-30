Adopt a Pet for Only $25 During Empty the Shelters Event

If we ever felt like there was a time that we need another friend, 2020 would be the year. It seems like we could use all the friends we can get this year, even if we can't see them in person or up close. But there are some friends that we can see and even cuddle with. And if that friend offers unconditional love, has four legs and a wet nose, that’s even better. And during the Empty the Shelters Event at the Ulster County SPCA, you can adopt a pet at a very reduced price.

They say owning a pet can make you healthier. Petting a cat or dog has actually been known to lower one's blood pressure. And if you have a dog, you automatically have a walking partner, and is there anything more healthy than walking? Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet and if you can do it at a great price, why not?

It's the "Empty the Shelters" event at the Ulster County SPCA in Kingston on Wednesday, Dec. 9 - Sunday, Dec. 13. Adopt a shelter animal from the Ulster County SPCA for a reduced fee of only $25, thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Find your next best friend at the Ulster County SPCA for an incredibly low price.

All applications for Empty the Shelters are virtual through an online adoption process, as the Ulster County SPCA adheres to social distancing guidelines. You can see the animals available for adoption right here, or if you'd like to make a donation and learn about their mission, visit the Ulster County SPCA website.