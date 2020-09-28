Adopt a Pet for Only $25

Pets bring us more joy than we could ever measure, but adopting a pet is not always cheap. In addition to all the things you'll need once you get your pet home, the adoption fees can be pretty pricey. Here's a chance for you to adopt a new best friend for only $25. Now, that's a deal.

It's the "Empty the Shelters" event at the Ulster County SPCA in Kingston Oct. 1 - Oct. 4. Adopt a shelter animal from the Ulster County SPCA for a reduced fee of only $25, thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Find your next best friend at the Ulster County SPCA for an incredibly low price.

All applications are virtual through an online adoption process, and the reduced fee effects adoptions approved and finalized on Oct 1 - Oct 4, not those submitted on these dates. To see the animals available for adoption, visit the Ulster County SPCA website. You can also get more information on the Empty the Shelters event facebook page.