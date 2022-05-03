Attention Pet Parents of the Hudson Valley, your dog could be the next star in a dog food commercial with the Ulster County SPCA. There is one hitch which is why I want to help spread the word.

The Ulster County SPCA has an opportunity to work with a group that is filming a national dog food commercial and they are in need of a few stars. They are looking for a household with 2 or more dogs and two or more humans but here's the catch their dogs need to have been adopted from the Ulster County SPCA.

Casting Call in Ulster County, NY for Dogs and their Families

Hopefully, this requirement means that the Ulster county SPCA will be getting a shout out and some support from the ad but in the meantime, if you are a household who has adopted a dog or dogs from the Ulster County SPCA and there are more than two people that live in your household, you could be starring in a national commercial for a human-grade dog food retailer.

Ulster County, New York Animal Shelter to be Featured in National Ad

According to the Ulster County SPCA's Facebook post about this casting search the dog food company which wasn't named will be highlighting the fabulous dogs that were adopted from them and the humans who love them. If you want to be considered for the ad you can call 845-331-5377 ext 225 or your can email marketingcoordinator@ucspca.org ASAP because filming begins May 11th, 2022.

