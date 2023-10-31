Community Support Needed For Astor’s Adopt-A-Family Program

With the holiday season approaching, Astor Services, a nonprofit organization providing mental/behavioral health and educational services to thousands of children, adolescents, adults and their families throughout the Hudson Valley and the Bronx, is seeking monetary donations to continue its successful annual Adopt-A-Family program, which helps families in need locally.

About Astor Services

For 70 years, since 1953, Astor Services provides essential supports, tools and high quality, comprehensive behavioral health and educational services to engage, empower and strengthen children, adults and families in all communities. Astor serves more than 9,000 children and families annually in more than 70 locations in the Hudson Valley and the Bronx. Astor’s range of services include early childhood programs and community-based behavioral health and prevention services. To learn more about Astor’s programs and services, visit, www.astorservices.org.

Astor Services' Adopt-A-Family

For more than 30 years, the Adopt-A-Family program has paired children enrolled in Astor programs and their families (ages 18 and under) with donors who purchase gifts for them during the holidays. Since 2020, when safety modifications were made to the program due to the pandemic, Adopt-A-Family has sought donations to purchase gift cards, a format that was well-received by all. This year, like the last three years, instead of wrapped gifts, gift cards will be sent directly to the families of the children registered.

“During the holiday season, many of the families we serve struggle to meet their children’s needs and holiday wishes,” said Yvette Bairan, chief executive officer of Astor Services. “For these families, a gift card is truly more than just a gift. It empowers families to choose what is right for them and their children and strengthens a family’s bond. Gift cards enable families to experience joy as their children open a gift chosen personally for them.”

Last year, through the generous donations received from individuals, local businesses, and foundations, Astor’s Adopt-A-Family program provided gift cards to more than 2,100 children in the Hudson Valley and the Bronx. Astor hopes that, with the community’s generosity, it will once again be able to provide some holiday joy to families in need.

For more information about the program, or to sign up to donate, visit www.astorservices.org/adopt-a-family or contact Dana Valdez at dvaldez@astorservices.org. Matching corporate donations are also greatly appreciated, as they increase the impact of this program.

Astor Services Cares for the Mental Health of the Hudson Valley

Back in May of this year, I spoke with Jennifer Brody, Director of the APA-Accredited Doctoral Internship at Astor Services. Each year, May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. Jennifer and I talked about the highly acclaimed internship program she runs at Astor Services, the incredible counseling programs that Astor Services offers its clients, the recent changes to their programs since their rebranding, and more. It’s a jam-packed episode, but it's filled with a lot of energy and light.

