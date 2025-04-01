A Hudson Valley business is on the hunt for three different men to star in its next television commercial.

Adams Fairacre Farms is one of the most popular and beloved businesses in the Hudson Valley. The market with five locations in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, Newburgh and Middletown has gained a loyal following of customers who rave about the store's friendly service and high-quality products.

Now, Adams is searching for three of its happy customers to represent the brand in an upcoming television commercial, but they must have a very distinct style.

Adams Fairacre Farms Casting Call

This isn't the first time the Hudson Valley market has announced a casting call. In 2023, Adams announced it was looking for actors to portray the business's founders, Ralph and Mary Adams. The casting was for a commercial promoting the grand opening of its newest location in Middletown. The selected duo not only appeared on television but also helped cut the ribbon on the store during an elaborate grand opening event.

Now, Adams is looking for more local actors for an upcoming commercial that will begin shooting in mid-April.

According to the store, roles are available for three men in their 40s, 50s or 60s. Candidates should be "fun and confident" and either love being in front of the camera or have some acting experience. The casting call says that Adams is seeking men who specifically have the "tone and style of Nate Bargatze". We're not sure what that means, but here are some clips of the popular comedian for you to compare your own personality to.

Those who are interested should submit a video with contact information by April 3. A Facbook post from Adams has the full details on how to apply.

