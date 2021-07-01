Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?

Take A Look Inside Adam Levine's Former New York City Penthouse Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?

Imagine Cooking In These Million Dollar Kitchens In Central New York

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property. Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project." Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County: The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof.

New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America The Denton House McDonald's location is at 2045 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, New York. Here's a look inside. [Photo credit: Lejaceman via Trip Advisor]

Levine and his supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, lived in this loft prior to their first child being born. Prior to Dusty Rose's birth, they put both their Beverly Hills mansion and their New York SoHo loft up for sale.

According to 6sqft, the home was listed with Oxford Property Group. The loft is located at 112 Greene Street, #3. The loft was on the market for a total of 22 days before being sold. It was sold to shoe designer Nick Lucio after being listed for $5.4 million.

All the hallmarks of a classic SoHo cast-iron loft materialize the second you arrive in this ~2,800-square-foot space. Thirteen-foot-tall ceilings soar overhead supported by original columns, and a long wall of exposed brick serves as the perfect backdrop for art. Beautifully refinished strip hardwood floors run underfoot, while decorative tin lines the ceilings."

At 2,800 square feet, the one-bedroom unit still has its six original columns and exposed brick walls with arches embedded within the brickwork. The large master suite bath includes jacuzzi, separate shower and large walk-in closet/dressing area. The loft has extra-tall windows that give the home plenty of sunshine. The massive great room has plenty of area for sitting, dining and recreation. The open corner kitchen is full of stainless steel appliances and an oversized island/breakfast bar.

In the early 1970s, the building served as an artist-run exhibition space, as chronicled in the book "112 Greene Street: The Early Years (1970-1974)." In the 1980s and 90s, the building was the home of Greene St. Recording studio used by artists from Public Enemy to Sonic Youth. Today, the boutique co-op building offers keyed elevator entry and permits pets and washer-dryers"

Take a look inside: