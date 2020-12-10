Watch AC/DC’s New ‘Demon Fire’ Video

AC/DC have released a video for "Demon Fire," the third single from their new Power Up album.

The track follows "Shot in the Dark" and "Realize" as singles, but fans may notice that parts of the video have surfaced before. The day before Halloween, the song showed up in a 53-second teaser video that featured a car with the band's logo on its grille.

You can watch the full video below.

Album engineer Mike Fraser recently said he believed AC/DC decided to keep Power Up on the shelf for about two years after it was completed because they weren't sure if it was up to their standards after everything they'd been through the past few years. Photos of the band members, reportedly at a recording studio, showed up online in 2018.

"Their intention was to go into the studio quietly and see what they’ve got," Fraser explained.

"They didn’t know. Brian [Johnson] … was fresh back in the band after his hearing stuff, and they didn’t know how that was going to work. [Bassist] Cliff [Williams] had said he wanted to retire. Phil [Rudd, drummer] had his problems, so putting that all together, it must have been a logistic nightmare. And I think they wanted to keep it under wraps, and if it worked out, it would give the fans a great surprise present. … I think they were kind of disappointed that it got leaked. But they’re a huge monster band, so how could it not?”