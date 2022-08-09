What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.

One of the New York's biggest manufactures of carpets in the early 1900's up until the 1960's was Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam. Since 1968, manufacturing at the mill dried up and eventually much of the structure was left to rot.

According to the Daily Gazette, demolishing the massive complex would cost close to $18 million! Why doesn't the city get the current owner to do something about it? They can't seem to locate the mystery man. Considering that it has been largely abandoned for well over 50 years, you can imagine how dangerous the grounds became.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Scroll through the pictures below and you will also see images of the abandoned power plant that used to run the carpet mills in Amsterdam. Today the power plant is off limits with the exception of a small portion, made safe, to complete a nature walk.

What was it like to work at Mohawk Carpet Mills? Let your imagination tell the story as you view pictures of an old bowling alley inside the mill and the remains of a once thriving industry for the Capital Region.

Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mill, Amsterdam, NY Mohawk Carpet Mill in Amsterdam, NY was left abandoned for years. In fact the city has made many attempts to contact the current owner of the building but cannot. Will the mystery owner ever come forward?

Abandoned Power House, Amsterdam New York In 2017, the old Mohasco Power House in Amsterdam, NY was supposed to become an historical stop along the North Chuctanunda walking trail.

According to the Mohawk Valley Compass , the City of Amsterdam was awarded nearly $9,000 in grant money from the Preservation League of New York State. The hope was to determine whether the structure can be made safe for visitors. 5 years later, this is what it looks like.

