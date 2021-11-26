A WPDH Thanksgiving Weekend Tradition Returns

It's a Second Helping Weekend on 101.5 WPDH.

As we get into the busy holiday season, and after the Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings has been served, we get ready for the annual Thanksgiving Weekend tradition at WPDH with a Second Helping Weekend. WPDH is serving up double shots of your favorite PDH artists all weekend long to get you through the holiday. From Aerosmith to ZZ Top, and all those greats in between.

Then on Sunday night at 11pm, as we unwind from the busy holiday weekend, we bring you the WPDH Album of the Week: Lynyrd Skynrd- Second Helping.

Released in 1974, Second Helping is the group's second studio album. The album featured the band's biggest single, "Sweet Home Alabama", which reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August of 1974. This was the first Lynyrd Skynyrd album to feature the band's trademark triple guitar attack. It was also the first to feature Leon Wilkison on bass and the last to feature Bob Burns on drums. The album reached number 12 on the Billboard album charts and was certified Gold in Sept. 1974, Platinum, and eventually double Platinum in 1997. Other favorites on the album include "Don't Ask Me No Questions", "The Ballad of Curtis Lowe", "The Needle and the Spoon", and "Call Me the Breeze".