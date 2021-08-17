If you're a bookworm like myself, now might be the time to take a road trip to the Catskills.

I grew up in the Hudson Valley, taking trips up to the Catskills and Adirondacks with my family almost every summer. So when I came across a TikTok with a hidden gem for book lovers in our neck of the woods, I was excited and shocked and a little disappointed I never heard of this.

TikTok'er @clumsygirltravels, who has over 75,000 followers and well over 1 million likes, shared a video back in July asking her followers "Would you visit this town?"

That town happens to be Hobart in Delaware County.

Did you know about Hobart Book Village on Main Street? Or am I just extremely late to the game (this is most likely correct)?

If you didn't know, Hobart Book Village is made up of 8 independent book stores, according to their website. The website explains that Hobart Book Village was created by Hobart entrepreneur Don Dales, back in 2005 and is the only book village east of the Mississippi.

Hobart Book Village hosts several literary events like the Festival of Women Writers, book signing, and art exhibits throughout the year which makes it a must-visit for book lovers from all over. They also host 2 big semi-annual sales around Memorial Day and Thanksgiving.

If you do make your way to Hobart Book Village, these are the 8 independent stores you can visit:

Adams' Antiquarian Books

Blenheim Hill Books

Creative Corner Books

Liberty Rock Books, LLC

LionEyesBooks

More Good Books

NY Books & Ephemera

Quarry Books

For contact information and details about each individual book store visit HobartBookVillage.com or visit the actual village at 678 E Main St, in Hobar New York.

