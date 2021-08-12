Do people even send postcards anymore?

When my family goes on vacation my wife is always buying postcards from the places we've been, but I don't think she ever actually sends them to anyone. She keeps them as a memento to remind us of places we've visited.

In the early days of the 20th-century postcards were a common way to send a quick, inexpensive message with an image you wanted to share with friends and family. For a long time, postcards only cost a penny stamp to send anywhere in the country.

Postcards are also a great way to see what your city used to look like or attractions that used to be a big deal that doesn't exist anymore. I tracked down 25 postcards with images of the Capital Region. Some even have correspondence on the back and are fascinating to read. One of my favorites is the postcard that a man named Clint wrote on the back claiming that Albany is a "fine city."

Enjoy this fascinating trip down the Capital Region memory lane through postcards.

A Look Back At The Capital Region Through 26 Historic Postcards

What's In A Name? How Capital Region Cities, Towns and Villages Got Their Names