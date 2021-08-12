A Look Back At The Capital Region Through 26 Historic Postcards

A Look Back At The Capital Region Through 25 Historic Postcards
Do people even send postcards anymore?
When my family goes on vacation my wife is always buying postcards from the places we've been, but I don't think she ever actually sends them to anyone. She keeps them as a memento to remind us of places we've visited.
In the early days of the 20th-century postcards were a common way to send a quick, inexpensive message with an image you wanted to share with friends and family. For a long time, postcards only cost a penny stamp to send anywhere in the country.
Postcards are also a great way to see what your city used to look like or attractions that used to be a big deal that doesn't exist anymore. I tracked down 25 postcards with images of the Capital Region. Some even have correspondence on the back and are fascinating to read. One of my favorites is the postcard that a man named Clint wrote on the back claiming that Albany is a "fine city."
Enjoy this fascinating trip down the Capital Region memory lane through postcards.