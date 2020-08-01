A Hudson Valley Brewery Announces They’re Closing Soon

Sadly, another local business has announced it will be closing suddenly.

The coronavirus pandemic continuous to take its toll on many Americans both physically, mentally and financially. Many Hudson Valley bars and restaurants have been casualties of the the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cousins Ale House in Wappingers Falls recently announced that they had to make the difficult decision to close their doors. The announcement came on Thursday morning via Facebook.

The announcement came just over a week since the popular brewery announced that they were closing indefinitely due to government regulations and to stay tuned for updates. Unfortunately, this isn't the update fans of the brewery wanted. The post has received a ton support and sympathies in such a short amount of time.

Cousins Ale Works joins a long list of businesses that haven't survived the summer of 2020.