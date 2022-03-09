A Feature Film is in Need of a Hudson Valley Winnebago

The Hudson Valley is booming when it comes to movie and television production. Hollywood on the Hudson is an actual thing now.

With that being said, casting directors are always looking for extras and locations in the mid-Hudson region to add to a specific scene or project. The Hudson Valley Film Commission keeps the community on the Hollywood needs and this week is no different.

This time around the Hudson Valley Film Commission is looking for a gently used RV Winnebago. On Instagram, they wrote:

Feature film in #hudsonvalley is looking to buy or rent an older RV/Winnebego. Nothing fancy. Should be about 30’ long, weathered, but in good enough shape to drive. If you have one, reach out to jonathan.burkhart@gmail.com

They attached the picture below as an example:

This isn't the first time Hudson Valley Film Commission has used social media for casting help. If you follow them on Facebook or Instagram they share, almost weekly, new casting calls in the area.

We learned at the beginning of 2021 that a Hallmark Christmas movie was filming in the area. Hudson Valley Film Commission put out the call and next thing you know, we're learning that big named stars were in the Hyde Park area filming.

HBO's Pretty Little Liars reboot is always looking for fresh faces. Recently, the casting folks for PLL were looking to new faces who were local to the Saugerties area. The teen drama has been filming in Ulster County for the last few months.

Do you know someone in the Hudson Valley with an RV/Winnebago?

