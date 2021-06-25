91 Year Old Hudson Valley Crossing Guard Retires

The school year is wrapping up around the Hudson Valley. Children across the region are getting ready to say goodbye to school and hello to summer vacation.

One school district in Orange County is also saying goodbye to a staple in their community.

Westchester 12 News is reporting that Ernie O'Dell is retiring. Now, that may seem like a typical announcement at the end of the school year. But there is more to Mr. O'Dell's story.

Ernie O'Dell is 91-years-old and is retiring after working for almost 3 decades in the City of Middletown school district. No, O'Dell is not a teacher in the school district but still plays an important role in the students lives. He has been a crossing guard for the school district for quite sometime.

O'Dell, who the students call Mr. Ernie, has been a "fixture greeting kids at the corner on Commonwealth Avenue in Middletown" according to Westchester News 12.

"Mr. Ernie" tells the news outlet "It isn't a job for me. It's a pleasure to be here all these years."

News 12 states that O'Dell, who is also a Korean War veteran, is the "oldest and longest serving crossing guard in Middletown history."

How will Mr. Ernie spend his time now that he's retired? Well, there's no slowing down he said he plans to possibly do volunteer work closer to his family who lives in the New Windsor area.

If you or your children had memories with Ernie O'Dell we would love to hear them. Congratulations, Mr. Ernie! We hope you have a happy and healthy retirement and enjoy every minute of it you deserve it!

