7 Things That Are Way More ‘Oppressive’ Than Wearing a Mask

Over 30,000 New Yorkers have died from coronavirus, but some people are feeling oppressed by wearing a piece of cloth on their face.

For the most part, Hudson Valley residents are a respectful bunch. When local officials urged people to start wearing face masks to protect healthcare workers, at-risk individuals and the elderly, most of them obliged. But, as always, there is a selfish minority who doesn't like being asked to do things for other people.

The funny thing is that we've always volunteered to do things to keep our fellow Americans safe without complaining about it. There are 838,000 veterans living in New York State who did a whole lot more to protect their fellow citizens than just hooking some elastic bands behind their ears. So why do some people find wearing a mask such a problem?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: