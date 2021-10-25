7 New York Laws That Have to be the Dumbest of All-Time

How are these laws still on the "books"?

Have you ever had a situation where you looked at it and said "I wonder if that person is breaking the law"? There are obvious laws that we see people break every day. The odds say you probably saw someone inch through a stop sign today, maybe you saw someone jaywalk, but did you know that if you're caught wearing slippers after 10 p.m. you're breaking the law.

That's just the beginning of some of the most ridiculous laws that are still on the "books" in the great state of New York. Here are the 7 laws that we think, have to be the dumbest of all time according to Ranker.

7 of the Dumbest Laws in New York These seven things are still considered "breaking the law" in the great state of New York.

Gas in New York Reach Highest Price in 7 Years, Expected To Climb