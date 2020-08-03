7-Eleven Returning to Hudson Valley With Over 12 New Stores

Slurpees are coming back to the Hudson Valley.

7-Eleven stores were once found in all corners of the Hudson Valley. Over the past few decades, however, the convenience store chain has slowly closed almost all of their locations in our area. In fact, only one 7-Eleven store remains in all of Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties. A lone location on Hooker Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie is that last place that you can find a Slurpee in the Hudson Valley.

Well, that is all changing now. It looks like several 7-Eleven stores will now be popping up in Newburgh, Kingston and at various locations on Route 9 in Dutchess. In an announcement early this morning, 7-Eleven announced that they were spending $21 billion to purchase Speedway gas stations from Marathon Petroleum. CNN reports that the deal will convert over 4,000 Speedway convenience stores into 7-Eleven locations.

Speedway is primarily located on the East Coast and Midwest, with over a dozen locations dotted throughout the Hudson Valley region. Many of the local Speedway gas stations were formerly owned by Hess. The latest sale will see these gas stations rebranded once again.

This is great news for Hudson Valley residents who feel like they have been living in a "Slurpee desert" for too long. It's unclear exactly when the changeovers will begin to take place, but you can probably expect to see some 7-Eleven signage up before the end of the year.