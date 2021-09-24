7 Businesses on Rte 9 We Wish Would Come Back Right Now

The Hudson Valley has watched a lot of businesses come and go and sometimes come and go again. Here are a few that people miss the most.

It's sad but if you drive up and down Rte 9 from Fishkill to Poughkeepsie you may notice that the road can often look like a business graveyard. Maybe not quite a graveyard because many of these old businesses are still standing. They are more like monuments or shrines.

Have you ever gotten attached to a restaurant? Maybe you love the menu. Maybe you like the prices or maybe they are just located at a convenient location. No matter what the reason is if you become a regular it really sucks when they shut their doors for good.

Some people wish that these businesses never called it quits. A lot of residents in Dutchess County and beyond had some fond memories at these places.

How much do we miss these places? Do you wish we could get them back?

Some of them closed a while back and others had been struggling for years.

The COVID-19 pandemic seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for a few places.

Here are 7 former businesses that residents in the Hudson Valley have said that they miss the most. Do you miss these places?

What are some other ones that you'd like to see make a comeback?

7 Businesses on Rte 9 We Miss the Most

