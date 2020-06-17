63-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A Hudson Valley man was killed after he crashed his Harley Davidson into a dump truck

On Friday, New York State Police from the Livingston barracks investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 9H in the town of Claverack.

An initial investigation revealed 63-year-old Alan S. Flynn of Hopewell Junction was operating a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on State Route 9H near Schoolhouse Road and for an unknown reason was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway, police say.

Flynn entered the southbound lane and struck a 2006 Mack dump truck, according to New York State Police. Flynn was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Claverack Fire Department and Greenport Rescue.