6 Hudson Valley Locations to Look for in ‘I Know This Much Is True’

The highly anticipated new HBO series I Know This Much Is True was filmed in the Hudson Valley and debuts on May 10th. Here are six locations to keep your eye out for.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission played a crucial role in the success of this production. Here's a new inside look at the story behind the limited-run series during which Marc Ruffalo talks about having to gain twenty pounds to play the role of his own twin brother.

And here's a look at the new trailer. I Know This Much Is True is set to debut on HBO on May 10. Oh, look, the Mid Hudson Bridge.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: