Ah, spring... the days are longer, the weather is (allegedly) getting warmer, and we can finally get outside and actually do something. Want to get active? Check out five 5Ks you can join this spring either in-person or virtually in Dutchess County.

Road Races in Dutchess County

There are a ton of ways to get moving on the roads and trails this season. This list has everything from fun runs to "serious" runs and everything in between. Good news for overachievers, too: #5 on the list has a TON of longer-distance options as well. They are listed in chronological order, from soonest to latest. On your marks, get set...

stux/Canva stux/Canva loading...

1. Sparkle Like a Unicorn Fun Run, Poughkeepsie, NY

You read that right. As if "Unicorn" wasn't enough to tell you what this race is all about, the SLUFR (my own awkward acronym) is an un-timed fun run for everyone. Race kicks off on Friday April 8th at 6pm in-person at Fleet Feet in Poughkeepsie. There's a virtual option as well. There's extras, too:

Participants are encouraged to get creative and have fun with their outfits as there will be custom hand-made unicorn-themed prizes for those with the best unicorn spirit as determined by our judges.

Sign up here.

Karolina Grabowska/Canva Karolina Grabowska/Canva loading...

2. Joseph Ennesser Veterans 5K Race, Hopewell Junction NY

This 5K takes place on the Dutchess Rail Trail and benefits local veterans. Named after one of the Town of Wappinger's most treasured residents and volunteers, it takes place on Saturday April 16th at 7am and begins at the Van Wyck Trail parking lot. There's a virtual option, too. Sign up here.

pixabay/Canva pixabay/Canva loading...

3. Milk & Cookies Fun Run, Poughkeepsie NY

Another fun run at Fleet Feet in Poughkeepsie, this one lives up to its name by including 2 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in your race package as well as a mug (it's BYOM, though). The un-timed fun run (and walk) is on Monday April 25th at 6pm. Sign up here.

kaboompics/Canva kaboompics/Canva loading...

4. AEF 5K, LaGrangeville NY

This 5K, with a 1-mile run for children and a 1 lap option as well, benefits the Arlington Education Foundation (AEF). You even get a shirt with your registration by April 1st. The run is slated for Saturday April 30th at 9am.

Pavel1964/Canva Pavel1964/Canva loading...

5. Summer Warm Up Run, Pawling NY

This is a BIG one. Distance options range from 5K all the way up to 50K, with many options in-between. Hosted by the Eastern Dutchess Road Runner's Club (EDRRC), the first race kicks off Sunday May1st at 7:30am at Lakeside Park Pavilion in Pawling, with the 5K starting at 8am.

Want more outdoor activities? Check out these amazing hikes below.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.