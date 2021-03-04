$530 Million ‘Historic Superhighway’ Coming to Hudson Valley

Construction has started on a $530 million "historic" "energy superhighway" in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced construction began on New York Energy Solution, a $530 million project to upgrade energy transmission from Rensselaer County to Dutchess County with a new 345-kilovolt transmission line across 54.5 miles.

The project is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable energy to higher-demand areas across the state, officials say.

The project will stimulate the local and regional economies by creating and supporting clean-energy construction jobs, according to Cuomo's office.

"The development of a clean, reliable transmission system for New York is key to combatting climate change and achieving our nation-leading clean energy goals," Cuomo said. "This project is an integral part of a new energy superhighway that's being built to move electricity across the state more efficiently - while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies."

Developed by New York Transco, this project puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality, officials say.

"We are very excited to begin construction of this historic project and thank Governor Cuomo for his vision and dedication to bolster New York State's transmission network. We also greatly appreciate all the time, effort and coordination with the local communities to get this project to this major milestone," New York Transco President Victor Mullin stated.

