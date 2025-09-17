Legislation Could Put $500 in the Pockets of Frustrated NY Travelers

The next time an airline screws up, you could walk away with a cool $500 instead of a voucher for some stale snacks.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer says U.S. travelers deserve the same rights people already enjoy in Europe, Canada, Brazil, and the U.K. Over there, if a delay is the airline’s fault, passengers don’t just get sympathy; they get cash.

Gottheimer says that when an airline delays or cancels your flight because of something they could have prevented, such as a mechanical issue, an IT crash, or a fueling error, you should be compensated immediately. Travelers would get paid if their flight is delayed more than three hours. After five hours, families would receive a cash refund of $500.

Frustration at New York Airports Inspires New Legislation

Last year, over a third of flights nationwide ran late, and as of July, cancellations were up nearly 30%. Newark Airport alone logged more than 150 delays over Labor Day weekend, with JFK and LaGuardia not far behind. Complaints to the Department of Transportation are spiking, and travelers are getting tired of feeling powerless.

Legislator Hopez Airlines Step Up On Their Own

Gottheimer says airlines shouldn't wait for legislation to do the right thing. While he works to get the U.S. Department of Transportation to put these protections in writing, he's hoping the big airlines will step up before Congress forces their hand. Gottheimer calls it a “clear and simple” agenda that will bring some balance back between paying customers and billion-dollar carriers.

For now, we still have to pack some patience along with our luggage. But if this proposal takes off, the next time you get seriously delayed you'll have an extra $500 to take away some of the sting.

