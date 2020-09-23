50 Years Ago: Santana’s First Number One Album ‘Abraxas’ Released

This week on the WPDH Album of the week, we'll feature Santa's first number one album in the United States, Abraxas.

Abraxas was released on September 23, 1970, by Columbia Records. The album would become the band's first album to reach number one in the United States.

The album is listed on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest albums, coming in at number 207. Abraxas was deemed "culturally, historically, or artistically significant" by the Library of Congress in 2016 and was selected for preservation in their National Recording Registry.

The tracklisting for Abraxas is:

Singing Winds, Crying Beasts Black Magic Woman Oye Como Va Incident at Neshabur Se Acabo Mother's Daughter Samba Pa Ti Hope You're Feeling Better El Nicoya

