5 Easy Recipes From Shuttered Bonefish Grill You Can Make at Home

So you just found out that one of your favorite restaurants in Poughkeepsie New York, Bonefish Grill, has closed. What are you going to do when you get that craving for Bang Bang Shrimp or one of their signature Martini's? Why not try making them at home?

Here are a few recipes that (allegedly) will make you think you are enjoying your Bonefish favorites at your own home. If you know of a recipe that we should add to this list, share it with us!

How can you recreate the famous Bonefish Wild Orchid Martini?

Wild Orchid Martini

1⁄2 ounce pineapple juice

1⁄2 ounce lime juice

1⁄2 ounce Monin desert pear syrup

1⁄4 ounce Monin coconut syrup

1 ounce coconut water

1 1/2 ounces Cruzan guava rum

Put into shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into Martini glass.

Ready for your next drink?

Here's the Bonefish Pomegranate Martini, Shaken, not Stirred!

Pomegranate Martini

1 1/2 oz Vodka

3/4 oz Pomegranate Syrup

3/4 oz Mango Syrup

The syrups can be pre-made, you do not have to make them from scratch. Search in the specialty area of your grocery store. Put into shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into Martini glass.

Need a Martini with a little extra kick? The Bonefish Grill Espresso Martini, might be just the thing:

Espresso Martini

1 oz Vanilla Vodka

1/2 oz Dark Creme de Cocoa

1/2 oz coffee liqueur, like Kahlua or Tia Maria

1/2 shot of Espresso, cooled.

Put into shaker with ice, and shake until it is nice and cold. Then strain into Martini glass.

Do you miss the yummy Blue Martini at Bonefish Grill? Here is the recipe.

The Blue Martini that you have been longing for is called the Hpnotiq Breeze Martini

1 oz Hpnotiq (the Blue One)

3/4 oz Coconut Rum

1/4 oz Pineapple Juice

Put into shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into Martini glass. These are so good, you will have to pace yourself.

Are you thinking that we are only sharing cocktail recipes? Think again, here is one of the most popular food items from Bonefish Grill, Bang Bang Shrimp.

Faux Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe

Bang Bang Shrimp

1 lb. shelled and de-veined shrimp, these can be purchased frozen, but thaw before using. You will need enough cornstarch to 'bread' the shrimp, before frying.

For the sauce.

Make this sauce and then refrigerate it while you are cooking the shrimp. For the sauce, combine 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, with 1/4 cup Thai sweet chili sauce and 3-5 drops of hot chili sauce to taste. Stir until completely mixed together. Put in the fridge to keep cold, while you are cooking the shrimp.

To cook the shrimp, simply pan fry it in a little bit of oil. When it is ready, drain it on a paper towel. When the shrimp has been drained (you can absorb some of the extra grease on a paper towel. Put the shrimp in a mixing bowl and coat with the sauce you just made. Serve in taco shells or on top of lettuce.

Here is more info on why Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie New York Closed.

What restaurant has closed that you wish you had a copy of their recipes? Let us know!

