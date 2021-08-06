I drove through Saugerties one day and decided to take time to see what it had to offer. I love the feeling of small towns in the Hudson Valley, each one is so different and unique.

Upon visiting Saugerties, I found new places, shops and historical sites that I didn’t know existed. Let’s take a look into one of the cutest towns in the Hudson Valley.

I came across the lighthouse randomly and had to check it out. It had a cute little walking path through the woods before the big reveal. There were also boots before ending the grounds of the lighthouse because it does get muddy. This was worth the adventure because the lighthouse up close is fascinating.

Opus 40

Before arriving at Opus 40, I recommend getting tickets. It was fun to walk through this sculpture park and learn all about the owner, the grounds and each individual sculpture. There are walking trails to explore on-site that bring you to another unique sculpture that has its own story behind it.

I have been super excited to head to this animal sanctuary but haven't had the chance to. I have friends who have gone and enjoyed spending time with the animals and being on-site. You can buy tickets on their website for tours. Find out more about this non-profit organization here.

This is a tea lover's dream come true. They have over 75 loose leaf teas with really cute tea accessories. I love adding in their ginger elixirs to my teas while I’m there. They have also locally made goodies to enjoy. Be sure to check out their gift shop while you’re there as well.

The Shops Along Main and Partition Street

Sometimes it's fun to just window shop on a cute strip. I enjoyed getting dinner out at a mom-and-pop restaurant, grabbing a new pair of shoes from Montano’s and ice cream at Stella’s Scoops. There are also beautiful murals to see all along Saugerties, the most fun is finding them yourself.

Have you ever been to Saugerties before? What was your favorite part about it? Share with us.

