5 Really Cool Car Shows This Weekend in the Hudson Valley

One thing you can always count on here in the Hudson Valley is that you’re going to see a lot of cool old cars. Especially in the spring and summer. Muscle cars, roadsters, primitive cars from the 1920s. Awesome old Corvettes and Mustangs. Yup, we've got a lot of cool cars and car enthusiasts in the Hudson Valley. I personally drove an old Volkswagen Beetle for years.

If you own an old or a classic car, or you just like to look at classic cars this is a good weekend for you to get out and enjoy some car shows. And motorcycles, too. I’ve put together a list of 5 really cool car shows going on this weekend.

Tomorrow, Aug. 7, check out the Carnwath Farms Car and Bike Show at 81 Carnwath Farms Lane in Wappingers Falls. There will be vendors, food, music, a beer garden, and trophies. Registration is at 9AM, and the show starts at 11AM.

Also tomorrow, and every Saturday through October, you can head to the McDonalds in the Bridgeview Plaza in Highland for their Saturday Night Car Cruises from 5:30PM - 8:30PM. It’s always a lot of fun and you can check out some very cool cars.

This Sunday, Aug. 8 from 9AM - 3PM, it’s the Emerson Resort and Spa 2021 Car Show on Route 28 in Mt. Tremper, which was postponed last Sunday. There will be lots of food, music, trophies and goodie bags and it’s free for spectators, but donations will benefit the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society. Fun show, great cause.

The Saugerties Antique Auto Club will hold the 63rd Annual Meet this Sunday, Aug. 8 from 10AM - 4PM at Cantine Field in Saugerties. Food, a flea market, live music, a 50/50 and more, with no spectator fee.

And finally, The Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club on Route 376 in Hopewell Junction will hold their Car and Bike Show this Sunday, Aug. 8. Food, beer, raffles, trophies, DJ and more. Registration starts at 9AM, show begins at 11AM.

