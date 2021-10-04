5 Popular Department Stores Closing in New York, Hudson Valley

More iconic department stores are leaving the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported the final Kmart in all of the Hudson Valley will soon close its doors. The Kmart located on Tarrytown Road in White Plains is closing, according to a store closing list released by SB60 Capital Partners.

SB60 Capital Partners also announced two more New York department stores will close in the near future.

The Sears and Kmart, both on Beverley Road in Brooklyn are both closing, according to SB60 Capital Partners.

Closing dates for all three stores aren't known.

Hudson Valley Post has now learned two more department stores in New York will be closing.

The Kmart at The Shops at Bruckner in the Bronx and the Sears in Massapequa are both closing in the near future, List Man Jack tells Hudson Valley Post.

The Westchester County Kmart is the final Kmart in the Hudson Valley, according to Kmart's website.

In 2018, the final Kmart in Dutchess County closed. In 2017, the Kmart in Vails Gate also closed. In 2016, Kmart closed its doors on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

The Kmart closing in the Hudson Valley is one of over 70 businesses that have left the region recently. See the full list below:

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

