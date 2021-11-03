5 Must-See Things at This Weekend’s Beer, Bourbon & Bacon Event

The 2021 edition of Beer, Bourbon & Bacon hits Poughquag this Saturday, Nov. 6.

All roads lead to Poughquag, NY for Beer, Bourbon & Bacon this weekend. It's a must-not-miss Hudson Valley event that takes place on the beautiful grounds of Barton Orchards. We've compiled a list of the Top 5 Must-See Things at this year's event.

#5 The Beer, Bourbon, Bacon Vendors:

Vendors at this year's event include a wide array of businesses that you'll definitely wanna check out. Thalicious, Sherri's Heirloom Soaps, Color Street with Ali Heller, Hudson Valley Sandwich, Gary's Pickles, Pizza A Legna Wood Fired Pizza, The MAC Factor, Reggae Boy Cafe, Eddie's Churro Factory, and among others. Plenty of vendors offering good eats, with many bacon-themed items and others with cool products that could make great gifts.

#4 The Live Music at Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon:

The Chris Rabbe Band will be performing at this year's event. Chris Rabbe, a Hudson Valley guitar hero and blues-rocker from Orange County, NY will take the stage and entertain the masses on stage all day long. This guy and his band are great! Don't miss them.

#3 The All-New Whiskey Corn Maze at Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon:

Wind your way through the corn maze while hunting down sampling stations featuring Whistlepig and Jim Beam. This sounds like fun!

#2 The Bourbon and Spirits:

Bourbon enthusiasts will be happy with the wide variety of distilleries on hand including Jim Beam, Whistlepig, The Hudson House & Distillery, Orange County Distillery, Spirits Lab Distilling Company, Old York Farm Distillery, Black Dirt Distillery, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Taconic Distillery, Kas Spirits and more.

#1 The Beer:

Not a bourbon drinker like me? Plenty of breweries from local to far and wide will be on hand with beer and cider offerings. Ace Premium Craft Cider, Boulevard Brewing Company, Obscure Oscillation Brewing Company, Ten Bends Beer, 14th Star Brewing Company, Citizen Cider, Artifact Brewing, Grey Sail Brewing, Schilling Beer Co, Mast Landing Brewing Company, King's County Brewers Collective, WeldWorks Brewing Company, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company, Northway Brewing Co., Platform Beer Co., Anchor Brewing, Faith American Brewing Company, Cooperstown Brewing Company, Frog Alley Brewing, Rip Van winkle Brewing Company, Paradox Brewery, Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, Keegan Ales, Goose Island Beer Company, DuClaw Brewing Company, 2 Way Brewing Company, Awestruck Hard Cider, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Schofferhofer, Mill House Brewery, Docs Draft Hard Cider, New Belgium Brewing, Newburgh Brewing Company, Roscoe Beer Company, Rogue Ales and more!

Want to add to your fun and excitement at Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon? Volunteer!

BONUS: Join The Brew Crew

To make sampling events like this possible, there is a need for volunteers to help pour beer and samples for the attendees. If you volunteer you get admission to the festival for free, a brew crew t-shirt, sampling glass and you get to sample all day for FREE. You do not need any experience and you will be trained on-site! If you are interested in participating with your friends, SIGN UP HERE!

Don't miss the 2021 Beer, Bourbon & Bacon event coming to Barton Orchards in Poughquag this Saturday, Nov. 6 from Noon to 5 pm sponsored by Black Dirt Distillery and Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse. For more info and to buy your tickets click here.

Scenes from Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon IS BACK in 2021 with our harvest festival edition. Join us on November 6th at Barton Orchards for a craft beer and spirits celebration, all with an amazing selection of bacon-themed items from our food vendors.

Admission will include unlimited sampling of Beer and Bourbon options, while Bacon-themed items will be for purchase.

We will have a variety of entertainment, craft beer hayride, whiskey corn maze, keg tossing competition, and so much more!

The event will run from 1 pm till 5 pm, with VIPs having access to the festival starting at 12 pm.

If you have any questions, please email us at Anthony.Verano@townsquaremedia.com!