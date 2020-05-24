5 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops To Sample This Spring

Google Maps

Nicer weather has finally arrived in the Hudson Valley and despite social distancing protocols, the Hudson Valley needs its ice cream. Here's a look at five Hudson Valley ice cream shops to try out this spring and summer.

It's always a good idea to call ahead or check the social media page of the ice cream shop you're planning to support to make sure they're open at the time you're craving. What's your go-to spot for ice cream in the Hudson Valley?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM on 92.7/96.9 WRRV. Stream us live through the website, your Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WRRV mobile app.

Read more:

92.7/96.9 WRRV Source: 5 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops To Sample This Spring
Filed Under: Bellvale Farms Creamery, hudson valley ice cream shop, joe's dairy barn, mary janes dairy barn, Stewart's Shops, zoe's ice cream barn
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Business
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top