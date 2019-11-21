5 Hudson Valley Charities I’m Proud to Support

It’s almost Thanksgiving and then the holidays will be here. It’s also the time of the year when we think about helping out our favorite charities. Making a donation to a charity in someone’s name is also a great holiday gift for those who have everything. If you need suggestions, here are 5 local charities you can be proud to get behind.

Sparrow’s Nest of the Hudson Valley - Sparrow’s Nest provides two meals, once a week, to the families of caregivers diagnosed with cancer. It was created in 2012, and has fed thousands of people since it began. According to founder Krista Jones, Sparrow's Nest is about providing homemade dinners to families who have no time to cook and giving recipients precious time to focus on their families.

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley - The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley alleviates hunger for more than 117,000 friends and neighbors throughout the region, while preventing food waste. The Food Bank can stretch every dollar donated into four meals.

Pets Alive - Pets Alive is a no kill animal rescue in Middletown. Their mission is to improve the lives of companion animals by rescue, adoption, advocacy, collaboration, and intervention. It’s all about the animals at Pets Alive.

The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie - This is a great organization, and a lifesaver to many children in the Hudson Valley. The Children’s Home helps children in the Hudson Valley from newborns to high schoolers. Boris and I had the pleasure of spending an afternoon at The Children's Home, and we were so impressed with the staff, the facilities, and the history.

People’s Place - They are a not for profit thrift store and food pantry on St. James Place in Kingston. People's Place has been feeding and clothing residents in Ulster County since 1972. And they do it with compassion, kindness, and dignity.

There are many great charities here in the Hudson Valley and also nationally. But if you need any ideas, the ones above are my favorites. I’m happy to help you decide, and I’m always happy to help out these great organizations.

