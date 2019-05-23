5 Fun Places to Learn Hudson Valley History

I was born in Albany, but we moved to the Mid Hudson Valley when I was under 3 years old. First to the Town of Newburgh and then to New Windsor, where I spent my childhood and teen years. The Hudson Valley is so rich in history, I thought I’d share some of the more educational places I loved to go when I was growing up.

1 Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. This was an absolute favorite of mine, and whenever we had out of town guests with kids, we’d head to Museum Village. It’s a living history museum where people dress up in 1800s garb and do demonstrations in 1800s rooms and shops. It was so cool, and I’m pretty sure we always left with candy and goodies from the gift shop.

2 The Roosevelt and Vanderbilt Estates on Route 9 in Hyde Park. This was our class trip for years when I attended New Windsor School. And I loved it. So many rooms, so much history, and such elegance. I’m pretty sure this is where my love for old houses began.

3 Washington’s Headquarters on Liberty Street in Newburgh. Even though I grew up right there, I didn’t actually come to appreciate Washington’s Headquarters until I was a teenager. Getting to tour the building and the grounds almost makes you feel as if you were there back when George Washington was there. There are tours and celebrations throughout the year, including a huge Presidents Day Weekend celebration.

4 The New Windsor Cantonment on Temple Hill Road in New Windsor. There’s always something going on at what we used to call “The Cantonment.” Tours, military reenactments, and it’s also the home of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

5 West Point. Visiting West Point has changed quite a bit in the years following 9/11. When we were teenagers we could just drive in, walk around the grounds, hang out by the river. That’s not how it is these days, and for good reason. But there are still tours, a visitor’s center, and a great museum. If you want a true feel for Hudson Valley History, don’t skip a trip to West Point.