Here are some cool events happening in the area on the biggest party night of the year.

Thanksgiving Eve is the biggest party night of the year. Also referred to as Blackout Wednesday. Blackout Wednesday (also known as Drinksgiving) refers to binge drinking the night before Thanksgiving. The name "Blackout Wednesday" has a Google search history dating back to 2014 with "Drinksgiving" dating back to 2007, although the concept itself is believed to have originated decades ago. With very few people working the Thanksgiving holiday and most college kids home with family, it gives old high school friends a chance to catch up at the local watering hole. Will you be venturing out for the evening?

Here are 5 Cool Must-Attend Thanksgiving Eve Hudson Valley Events

5. Roller Magic Friendsgiving

Roller Magic in Hyde Park is hosting "friends giving" with a Thanksgiving Eve party. Party is from 7:30pm-10:30pm.

4. Thanksgiving Eve Reunion Bash

Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie is a hosting a Thanksgiving Eve Reunion Bash with the band 25&Out playing all your favorite cover tunes. Party the night away starting at 8pm with awesome food, drinks and live music.

3. The Academy Thanksgiving Eve

The Academy, the Poughkeepsie area's newest hotspot is a hosting a Thanksgiving Eve party with entertainment on both floors. No cover for the event which will feature entertainment from DJ Parag and The Hey Nows.

2. Thanksgiving Eve at The Falcon

The Falcon in Marlboro celebrates an annual Thanksgiving Eve tradition with Alpha Male Gorillas and the Mazzstock Famiglia for its 7th straight year. Live music starts at 7pm featuring Alpha Male Gorillas, SkyDaddy and Di Holzhammer, and downstairs in the Underground with Jason Gisser Acoustic and Way Behind the Sun.

1. Equilibrium Bonfire Thanksgiving Eve

Equilibrium Bonfire located at Equilibrium Brewery in Middletown will celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with live music from The Hype. Known to many around the Hudson Valley as the premiere area party rock band, The Hype is a 4 piece band with a BIG sound. Party is from 6pm-10pm with special beers on tap, and the taproom will be open til 11pm.

There ya have it. 5 Cool Thanksgiving Eve Events that are happening in the Hudson Valley for your enjoyment. Nothing wrong with having a few cocktails out and about to celebrate the holidays with friends, but please drink responsibly. If you're planning on drinking and partying it up, make sure to get an Uber or a cab, or some sort of saferide to get you to and from your destinations because we wanna see you around for a long time to come. Cheers!

