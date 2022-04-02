Can you guess what's the most popular boy baby name in New York? Is your name, or your child's name in the top 40?

Hudson Valley Post looked up the most popular baby names for boys in New York State. We complied the list from Social Security Administration.

Note: The Social Security Administration's most recent data is from 2020.

Below are the 40 most frequent given names for boys born in New York State in 2020.

40 Most Popular Boy Baby Names in New York State

