’36-Hour’ Nor’easter Barrels Down On Hudson Valley, New York State
A "36-hour" Nor'easter is ready to impact most of New York State.
Here's the latest forecast and timing.
Winter Storm Warning for Dutchess, Ulster, Herkimer, Fulton, Saratoga, Schenectady, Albany, Rensselaer, Greene and Columbia counties.
Winter Storm Warning For Orange, Putnam, Westchester, and Rockland counties
Winter Storm Warning For Sullivan, Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Wayne Counties.
Power Outages Possible For Entire Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Winds gusts of around 40 mph along with heavy snow could lead to power outages, officials warn.
"Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow accumulations will be across higher terrain," the National Weather Service states. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
Hudson Valley Weather Releases Latest Forecast
Hudson Valley Weather's most recent forecast increased snowfall totals for many parts of the region.
Eastern Catskills
- 20 to 27 inches +
Catskills, West of Hudson River
- 8 to 16 inches +
East of Hudson River
- 6 to 12 inches
Extreme Lower Hudson Valley
- 2 to 7 inches
Hudson Valley Weather does warn its snowfall predictions for east of the Hudson River may be "underdone."
"Snow will intensify overnight with snowfall rates of 1-3” per hour by daybreak, this will overcome any surface temp issues with snow rapidly accumulating on all surfaces. Localized banding will develop, while its exact location cannot be predetermined, where these bands do occur amounts will exceed upper ends of forecasted amounts," Hudson Valley Weather states.
Timing For Snow In The Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Weather warns this storm could be a "36-hour event."
Light snow mixed with rain is expected between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. The snow should intensify between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.
The storm won't fully stop between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for another winter storm system.