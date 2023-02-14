3-Year Hudson Valley Murder Solved: 2 New York State Men Jailed
After nearly three years, two men are accused of killing a 64-year-old Hudson Valley man in his home.
On Monday, police in Dutchess announced two people were arrested following a murder nearly three years ago.
Dutchess County, New York Men Charged With Killing Poughkeepsie Man
On March 2, 2020, the body of 64-year-old Paul Thompson was found in his apartment at 399 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.
Police went to the home for a welfare check and found Thompson dead inside his home.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
His death was ruled a homicide, police say.
Poughkeepsie, New York Men Charged With Murder
On Sunday, February 12, 2023, 45-year-old Consuelo Lenoard and Rodarius Smith, 35, were both arrested in connection to Thompson's murder.
Both men are from Poughkeepsie. Both were charged with murder in the second degree, a felony, for their part in the homicide of Paul Thompson, police say.
Both were remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.
Police did not say how their investigation led to the arrests.
Did You Know? Beloved TV Characters Make Super Return Thanks To Hudson Valley
"The investigation into the homicide of Paul Thompson is continuing. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.
11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley