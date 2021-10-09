3 Plus Hauntingly Fun Trunk or Treats in the Hudson Valley

Back when I was young and my parents took me Trick or Treating it required you to have a plan. Hopefully your neighborhood had plenty of houses that were all willing to hand out candy. If you weren't lucky enough to live in a busy neighborhood you were kind of stuck unless your parent drove you somewhere to go trick or treating where there were plenty of houses.

Now a day you don't have to live in a busy neighborhood you just have to know where to find a Trunk or Treat near you. I don't exactly know when Trunk or Treat became a thing but it is brilliant. Easy for kids and fun for parents.

Basically a Trunk or Treat is where a group of people get together, they decorate the back end and trunks of their car for Halloween. Then they hand out candy while sitting next to their car. It is a fun safe way for kids and grownups to gather to celebrate Halloween.

Rawpixel

There is a good chance that an organization maybe even you local firehouse is holding a Trunk or Treat this month. Here are a few we found around the Hudson Valley.

Oct 22 - New Deals' Trunk or Treat hosted by The New Deal Creative Arts Center - 5PM to 6:30PM - Hyde Park Drive In - 4114 Albany Post Road in Hyde Park - Come see the cars turn into works of art and enjoy some early Trick or Treating - Email teresa@newdealarts.org to be part of the fun.

Oct 23 - Modena Ladies Auxiliary Tricky Trunk hosted by the Modena LadiesAux - 12PM to 3PM - Modena Fire House - 1953 Route 44 in Modena - Come and decorate your trunk. Come and bring the kids Trick or Treating. Supplies are not provided - Contact Maryann (845) 802 - 6189 or Diane (845) 514 - 8260.

Oct 29 - 2nd Annual Town of Montgomery Trunk or Treat hosted by the Town of Montgomery - 6PM to 7:30PM - 110 Bracken Road in Montgomery.

Oct 30 - Town of Esopus Library Trunk or Treat hosted by The Town of Esopus Library - 1PM - The Town of Esopus Library - 189 Broadway (Route 9W) Port Ewen - Cars arrive at 1PM Costume Parade at 2PM Trick or Treating about 2:15PM - Email children.programmer@esopuslibrary.org

Oct 31 - FCB Trunk or Treat hosted by Faith Bible Chapel Youth & Family and Bethany Lyn Wolfe - 3PM - Faith Bible Chapel - 222 Silver Mountain Road in Millerton - It the 1st Annual Trunk or Treat with lots of cars, candy and prizes.

If you don't see your Trunk or Treat listed please let us know so we can add you to the list. Email paty.quyn@townsquaremedia.com.

