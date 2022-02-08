3 Fun Things to Do this Weekend in Poughkeepsie

It’s kind of a special weekend coming up. It’s the weekend right before Valentine’s Day, and it’s also the weekend of the big game. Two things to celebrate, or in some cases, not celebrate. Either way, there are a few pretty cool things going on this weekend in Poughkeepsie, and you might want to check out one or all of them.

Eastdale Village Hop & Shop

If you’re hoping to find that perfect gift for your Valentine (or yourself), head to Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie this Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11AM - 2PM for their Annual Valentine’s Hop & Shop. Shop the streets of Eastdale and enjoy special sales and promotions by the Eastdale Avenue businesses, as well as Pop-Ups by your favorite local vendors. And don't forget to check out some of the local foods like Pizzeria Posto and Eastdale Ave Bagels.

Cousins Maine Lobster Truck

Love lobster? Head to Kings Court Brewery at 40 Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie to check out the world famous Cousins Maine Lobster Truck. They’ll be on hand from 2PM - 8PM with their lobster rolls, lobster tacos, lobster bisque and New England clam chowder. It’s delicious way to kick off your Valentine’s celebration.

Gyro Bowl Grab and Go

If Greek food is your favorite, check out this year’s Big Fat Greek Gyro Bowl Grab N Go Takeout Event this Saturday Feb. 12 from 11AM - 8PM and Sunday Feb. 13 from 12PM - 6PM at the Poughkeepsie Hellenic Center at 54 Park Avenue.

I hope you have a great weekend, no matter what you’re celebrating. And I hope the ideas above give you some great ideas on how to celebrate right here in Poughkeepsie. Enjoy!

A Peek Inside Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Town Center Great Things Are Happening at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie

The 5 Friendliest Businesses in the Hudson Valley The staffs at these Hudson Valley stores are a pleasure to encounter. If you're looking for a pleasant shopping experience, be sure to visit these businesses that happen to have the friendliest employees in the Hudson Valley.