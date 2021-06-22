Border Patrol Agents made another big bust here in Western New York. The U.S. Agents found a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana in Whirpool State Park in Niagara Falls. According to WKBW, a witness noticed some suspicious activity and reported it to authorities. A person was allegedly ragging the packages of marijuana around 2 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The suspect was walking along the trail lower Niagara River. While the suspect did flee the scene, the border patrol agents were able to recover the 10 packages, weighing 118 pounds. When they tested them, they were identified as marijuana.

Brady Waikel, the U.S. Patrol Agent in Charge of the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station said,

“This demonstrates the valuable relationship we have with our community and the citizens of Niagara Falls and the importance of being vigilant to suspicious behavior near the border. With their help, our agents and local area partners continue to prevent the illegal smuggling of narcotics, people, weapons, and other contraband into the United States.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is currently investigating the incident. If you have any information that can help, you can report it anonymously by calling its toll-free number, 1-800-331-0353.

Not to condone what the suspect was doing, but I must say I am impressed that they were dragging 118 pounds along a trail. I can barely maintain my own weight on those trails, nevertheless pulling the weight of a whole other person. I know they were pissed that they made it that far with that heavy load, only to have to abandon it!

