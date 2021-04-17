25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is home to many historic landmarks, beautiful scenic hiking routes and gardens and amazing restaurants and cafes. But most of all, it is home to some incredible wineries and breweries. Whether you make the trip up north in the winter to ski at Hunter Mountain, or come in the summer to do the Walkway over the Hudson, there is always time to visit a winery or brewery and enjoy the fresh taste of the Hudson Valley.

With over 15 wineries and countless more breweries, you will never go thirsty in the Hudson Valley. Many of these places are family owned and operated, and are dedicated to using locally grown fruits and vegetables that make their products unique and delicious. Although serving alcoholic beverages, these wineries and breweries are great places to take your entire family. Especially during these trying times, supporting these local businesses is what will preserve the Hudson Valley’s reputation as one of the best wine regions in the country. If you’re looking to explore the Hudson Valley and dip your toe into the world of wineries and breweries, we’ve got a list for you!