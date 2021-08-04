25 Memes You’ll Only Understand if You Live In Upstate New York

Living in Upstate New York is so unique. Sure there are a lot of stereotypes about living in Upstate New York, but you know most of them are based on some nugget of truth. Like how traffic always sucks on Hoosick Street, A late-night Stewarts ice cream run is a necessity and we like to argue about where Upstate New York starts and ends.

These 25 memes perfectly describe life in Upstate New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UPSTATE NEW YORK MEMES (@upstatenymemes)

What's In A Name? How Capital Region Cities, Towns and Villages Got Their Names

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books