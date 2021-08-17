25 Fascinating Facts About the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival

Although this isn't one of the "big" anniversaries for the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival that was held in Bethel Woods, it is fun to look back at the iconic festival that defined a generation.

Woodstock was originally scheduled from August 15th through the 17th, but it actually spilled over into the morning of the 18th because of rain delays, schedule confusion, and general chaos. When the final performer, Jimi Hendrix took the stage on Monday morning at 9 am to close out the show, 32 other performers had played to about 400,000 festivalgoers.

No matter how much you think you already know about the Woodstock festival there are always little fun facts that might surprise you. Here are 25 Fascinating Facts About Woodstock. See how many you know.

25 Fascinating Facts About Woodstock 1969

