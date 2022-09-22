2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170.

According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.

2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ

The 2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ event helping support local veterans on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event features local New York and veteran owned distilleries. Free tastings will be offered along with all you can eat bbq and live music from the Brokedown and Rebuilt Band. Food will be provided by Tavern 23. The event is from 1-6pm at the VFW Post 170 Outdoor Pavilion at 1 Violet Ave in Poughkeepsie, NY. All money raised goes directly to helping local veterans. Purchase tickets here. If you would like to enter to win free tickets to this event, we are giving away tickets to some lucky listeners. Click here and fill out the entry form to win.

A Little about the VFW Post 170

The Veterans of of Foreign Wars Post 170 in Poughkeepsie provides support for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Veteran Services connects veterans and several government agencies and nonprofit organizations at the Federal, New York State and Poughkeepsie level, helping with veterans benefits assistance, services for veterans with disabilities, and information about medical care, insurance and education benefits.