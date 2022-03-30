The Winners of the 2022 Razzie Awards
Amidst all the hubbub of legitimate awards and celebrities slapping one another in front of a multinational audience, we completely missed the fact that the Razzies, the annual celebration of the worst movies in the world, were also handed out over the weekend.
This year, the awards were dominated by two films: Diana: The Musical and Space Jam: A New Legacy. (Not a great year for movies with colons in their titles at the Razzies.) The former was a recorded version of an already-closed Broadway musical that premiered in October on Netflix. (In our review of the movie we said it was “so bad it makes Cats look good.”) Diana took home the “prize” for Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.
Space Jam: A New Legacy surely needs no explanation; it was like the original Space Jam only much worse, with LeBron James replacing Michael Jordan as the human lead opposite the Looney Tunes characters. James won Worst Actor and Worst Onscreen Couple with “any Warner cartoon character,” and the film itself won the Razzie for Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.
Here is the full list of this year’s Razzie winners. May we all see better movies in 2022.
Worst Picture
Diana: The Musical - WINNER
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Worst Actor
LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy - WINNER
Scott Eastwood, Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf, Diana: The Musical
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg, Infinite
Worst Actress
Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical - WINNER
Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window
Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning, Karen
Ruby Rose, Vanquish
Worst Supporting Actress
Judy Kaye, Diana: The Musical - WINNER
Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson, Infinite
Erin Davie, Diana: The Musical
Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them
Worst Supporting Actor
Jared Leto, House of Gucci - WINNER
Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
Nick Cannon, The Misfits
Mel Gibson, Dangerous
Gareth Keegan, Diana: The Musical
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie
Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin - WINNER
Bruce Willis, American Siege
Bruce Willis, Apex
Bruce Willis, Deadlock
Bruce Willis, Fortress
Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis, Out of Death
Bruce Willis, Survive the Game
Worst Screen Couple
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character, Space Jam: A New Legacy - WINNER
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized Musical Number, Diana: The Musical
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24/7 Is Normal, Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry, Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel
Space Jam: A New Legacy - WINNER
Karen
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Twist
The Woman in the Window
Worst Director
Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical - WINNER
Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
“Coke” Daniels, Karen
Renny Harlin, The Misfits
Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window
Worst Screenplay
Diana: The Musical - WINNER
Karen
The Misfits
Twist
The Woman in the Window