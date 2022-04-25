2022 Nurses Week: Celebrate & Nominate Hudson Valley Nurses

Nurses have always deserved our love and respect. The lengths they've gone to protect us during the global pandemic the past few years have only served to highlight that truism. With Nurses Week fast approaching, we wanted to do something special to celebrate and support the nurses across the Hudson Valley.

We've teamed up with Hudson Valley businesses to honor these Hudson Valley heroes. We want you to nominate a nurse in your life who deserves to be publicly honored for everything they put into their job. We will honor these Nurses during Nurses Week starting on May 6th. Every nominated Nurse will be qualified for a random drawing of a $200 Visa gift card and other Nurses will be randomly awarded contributed prizes from Hudson Valley Businesses.

If your business would like to contribute a gift card or prize to honor these Nurses, please email Anthony.Verano@townsquaremedia.com.

Nurses Week 2022 is proudly brought to you by Big Apple Training and Hudson Valley Hospice.

See our contest rules HERE.