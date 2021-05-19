2021 List of Fairs Happening Around New York [Guide]

Get our free mobile app

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently issued guidance on the reopening of fairs. Here's a list of the fairs that will take place around New York in 2021.

Empire State Fair Happening July 1 through July 11, 2021

The Empire State Fair will be held Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 11, 2021. It will be taking place at the NYCB Live Home of the Veterans Memorial Collesium, located at 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY 11553. The Empire State Fair features the Royal Hanneford Big Top Circus, Super Cyclone Roller Coaster, Incredible Dock Dogs Show, an Exotic Animal Zoo, Giant Wheel, and more.

Dreamland Amusements will be providing an ALL-NEW midway featuring rides and attractions never before seen at the Empire State Fair! ~ Empire State Fair

You can visit its website for more information.

Cortland Junior Fair to be Held July 6 through July 10, 2021

The Cortland Junior Fair will take place from Tuesday, July 6 through Saturday, July 10, 2021. The fair will be located at 4849 Fairgrounds Dr. Cortland, NY 13045. Check out its website to get more details.

Madison County Fair will be Happening July 8 through July 11, 2021

The 2021 Madison County Fair is scheduled to take place Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11, 2021. It will be held at 1968 Fairground Rd. Brookfield, NY 13314. There will be rides, attractions, daily performances from Buffalo Barfield, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, food and more. Get more details on the fair's website.

Orange County Fair Announces Dates for 2021

The Orange County Fair will take place from Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, August 1, 2021. The fair is located at 239 Wisner Ave. Middletown, NY 10940. It will feature extreme jousting, pig races, music, rides, Monster Truck shows, Gator Boys Shows, live entertainment and more. You can find more information on the fair's website.

Lewis County Fair Happening July 20 through 24, 2021

The Lewis County Fair is taking place Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday, 24, 2021. It will be held at 5485 Bostwick St, Lowville, NY 13367. There will be free shows and more. Visit the fair's website for more details.

2021 Saratoga County Fair Announces Dates

The Saratoga County Fair will be held Friday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25, 2021. It will take place at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds, located at 162 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. There will be truck, tractor and lawn mower pulls, animal shows, fair food and more. You can check out the fair's website here.

Genesee County Fair Moving Ahead with 2021 Plans

According to its website, the Genesee County Fair is moving ahead with plans to hold the 2021 fair Saturday, July 24 through Saturday, July 31. It's located at 5056 E Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020.

At this time, while it is promising that the State Fair will go ahead with planning for the 2021 season, we, the County Fairs, have not been given any guidance as to what or how we should be planning for Fair Season. ~ Genesee County Fair

Orleans County 4-H Fair Set for July, 26 through July 31, 2021

The Orleans County 4-H Fair features animal shows, exhibits Friday Night Fireworks, a $1000 karaoke contest, OC Fair Talent Show and entertainment. It will be held Monday, July, 26 through Saturday, July 31, 2021. Get more info on the fair's website.

Ontario County Fair to be Held in 2021

The Ontario County Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 31, 2021. It will be held at 2820 County Road 10, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Check the website for updates.

Boonville Oneida County Fair Set for July 27 through August 1, 2021

The Boonville Oneida County Fair will be happening Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1, 2021. It will take place at the Boonville Oneida County Fairgrounds, located at 222 Schuyler St, Boonville, NY 13309. There will be live entertainment, rides and more. Stop by its website for more info.

Cattaraugus County Fair to be Held August 1 through August 8, 2021

It will take place at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, located at 501 Erie St, Little Valley, NY 14755. The Cattaraugus County Fair will be held Sunday, August 1 through Sunday, August 8, 2021. Features include Swifty Swine Pig Races, midway rides, live entertainment, Blaszak Tiger Show, Commerford's Petting Zoo and more. Visit the fair's website for more details.

Chemung County Fair Dates Announced

The 2021 Chemung County Fair is scheduled to take place from Friday, August 3 through Wednesday, August 8. The fair will feature rides, including Kiddieland, free entertainment, grandstand shows and more at 170 Fairview Rd., Horseheads, NY. You can find more info on the fair's website.

The Otsego County Fair is Back in 2021

The Otsego County Fair will happen Friday, August 3 through Wednesday, August 8, 2021. The fair is located at 48 Lake St, Morris, NY, 13808. It will feature a tractor pull, bike giveaway, a petting zoo, karaoke and more. Check out the fair's website for more info.

Ulster County Fair to be Held August 3 through 8, 2021

The Ulster County Fair will take place at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, located at 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY 12561. It will take place from Friday, August 3 through Wednesday, August 8, 2021. There will be racing pigs, entertainment, food, rides and more. Check out the fair's website here.

Erie County Fair to Return August 11 through August 22, 2021

The Erie County Fair will be held Wednesday, August 11 through Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, located at 5600 McKinley Pkwy, Hamburg, NY 14075. The Board says that it will review New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent announcement and give more details in the near future. You can visit the Fair's website to check for more updates and information.

The New York State Fair Will Take Place August 20 through September 6, 2021

The New York State Fair is scheduled to happen Friday, August 20 through Sunday, September 6, 2021 in Syracuse, NY. The Great New York State Fair is located at 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, NY, 13209. There will be performances from REO Speedwagon, Sister Sledge, Melissa Etheridge, The Oak Ridge Boys and more. Visit the website for more.

2021 Chautauqua County Fair Cancelled

Due to the continued COVID – 19 situation, its impact on community health and well- being, the 2021 Chautauqua County Fair is postponed until July 18-24, 2022. ~ Chautauqua County Fair

